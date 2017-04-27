

A Nova Scotia senior known for her dance moves celebrated her 102nd birthday this week with the help of a very special guest.

Minerva Boran found Internet fame earlier this year when a video of her busting a move to an Elvis Presley song went viral, earning more than a million views in just a few weeks.

Born in 1915, Boran has seen and done a lot of things in her lifetime, including working as a teacher and principal in Springhill, N.S. But she does have one regret – never seeing the King of Rock and Roll perform live.

That changed Wednesday, when the King himself stopped by the White Birches Retirement Residence to cut a rug with Boran and wish her a happy birthday.

“This is a ball. I do this for charities and this is a ball,” said Elvis impersonator Roy Pettigrew.

“My birthday is beautiful. I love it,” said Boran about the festivities. “This was nice. I like this.”

Another White Birches resident who shares a special connection with Boran was also celebrating her birthday Wednesday. Geraldine Brown is a former student of Boran’s, who says she became the teacher when she started teaching Boran how to dance.

“We kept talking and found out what she was doing,” said Brown. “We got to know one another and I started teaching her how to dance.”

Boran hasn’t stopped dancing, serving as inspiration and motivation for other residents.

“If they can’t get up, they clap … she just performs and they absolutely love watching her dance, and some of them actually do think, ‘Well, if she can do it, maybe I can get back up and try,” said Cathy Wilson, the activity director at White Birches.

Now that her 102nd birthday is here and gone, thoughts are already turning to next year’s celebration, although it might be difficult to beat dancing with Elvis.

When asked whether her friends could top her birthday party next year, Boran paused for a second and then responded, “Maybe?”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis



