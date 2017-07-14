

Victoria Ahearn, THE CANADIAN PRESS





Toronto sound editor Claire Dobson has long loved "Fargo."

While studying film in university, she used to write papers about the impact the Coen brothers' 1996 comedic crime thriller had on her, particularly the ending. And the FX anthology series inspired by the movie was her favourite TV program before she landed a job as a dialogue editor on season 3.

On Thursday, her "Fargo" passion reached a peak when she scored her first career Emmy Award nomination for her work on the show. She's nominated, along with several other Canadian "Fargo" colleagues, for best sound editing for a limited series, movie or special.

"It's a bit of a dream come true, really," Dobson said in a phone interview.

"It's so well written, it's such a smart show and this season is so relevant right now. I'm still kind of getting over the fact that I'm nominated... I just think that the villain this year is really interesting and Ewan McGregor playing two characters was so unique and special."

Alberta-shot "Fargo" picked up a total of 16 nominations, with Canadians also competing in categories including best casting, sound mixing, hairstyling and non-prosthetic makeup.

Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallee, Toronto-born late-night comic Samantha Bee and Nova Scotia star Ellen Page are among this year's other Canadian Emmy nominees.

Montreal-born Vallee has a nomination for directing HBO's acclaimed limited series "Big Little Lies," which got a total of 16 nods.

David E. Kelley based the darkly comedic murder mystery on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel. The star-packed cast includes Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott and Nova Scotia native James Tupper.

Quebec cinematographer Yves Belanger, who has worked with Vallee on films including "Wild" and "Dallas Buyers Club," also got a nomination. A number of other Canadians who worked on the show are competing in categories, including best picture editing, sound mixing and contemporary costumes.

Meanwhile, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is up for best variety talk series, best writing for a variety series and best interactive program for its web content. Bee's "Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner" is also named in several variety-special categories, including best special, best directing, best writing and best production design.

Page got her second Emmy nod, as executive producer on Viceland's "Gaycation," which is up for best unstructured reality program, while Vice Media co-founder and executive producer Shane Smith got nominations in the best informational series or special and best documentary or non-fiction special categories.

"Being able to report on the forgotten stories, the under-reported issues or follow important investigations even when they are out of the news cycle is a real blessing," said Smith in a statement. "Now, more than ever, logical, non-political, non-partisan news is vital."

Other Canadians nominated for Emmys include Shawn Levy, a Montreal executive producer and director on Netflix's "Stranger Things," which got a total of 18 nominations. As a producer, he shares in the nomination for best drama series.

"The way it's been embraced by fans, critics and now the Television Academy has turned our world upside down," Levy said in a statement, "which is just the way we like it!"

Toronto-shot "The Handmaid's Tale," the much-heralded series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, picked up 13 nominations, including best drama series. A Canadian visual effects team is also nominated in the best special visual effects in a supporting role category.

"Nom-Nom! Congratulations to all!" Atwood tweeted.

The 69th annual Emmys will be staged on Sept. 17.