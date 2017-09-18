Featured
Nova Scotia's Liberal government to deliver throne speech on Thursday
Arthur LeBlanc is sworn in as the 33rd lieutenant-governor at Province House in Halifax on June 28, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 2:19PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says its latest legislative session will resume Thursday with a speech from the throne.
Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc will read the speech, starting at 2 p.m. local time.
The event will be broadcast online and on the legislative TV channel.
The province's Liberal government, led by Premier Stephen McNeil, won a second consecutive majority government in May 2017.