

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is dispatching a crew of firefighters to British Columbia, where scores of wildfires in the province's interior continue to burn.

A 21-person crew from Nova Scotia's Natural Resources Department is scheduled to leave Halifax early Monday.

They will be joining crews from Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Nova Scotia crew includes 20 firefighters and an on-site manager.

The team is expected to stay for two weeks in B.C., where the provincial government there will cover their costs.

"Nova Scotians have been watching with great concern what the people of B.C. are going through," Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller said in a statement.

"Our provincial wildfire fighters are well trained and ready to help. They will be working in very difficult conditions so we offer them our best wishes for a safe return."