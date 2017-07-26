

SHELBURNE, N.S. - A Nova Scotia town held a celebratory send-off today for the MV Farley Mowat -- a one-time environmental flagship that had become a derelict, high-profile eyesore.

The Town of Shelburne invited residents to come to the waterfront to bid farewell to the rusted ship, which was towed out of the harbour at 10 a.m. local time.

Deputy Mayor Rick Davis said about 100 people lined the wharf, where they ate cake, drank coffee and listened to music.

The flat-black ship -- once part of a small fleet commanded by Canadian environmental crusader Paul Watson -- has sat at Shelburne's wharf since it was abandoned by its owner in the fall of 2014, and was expected to be scrapped in nearby Liverpool, N.S.

In 2015, the ship sank in its berth, forcing the coast guard to mount a $500,000 cleanup effort, with more than 2,000 litres of pollutants eventually removed from the hull.

In June, the coast guard finally issued a contract to remove and dispose of the Farley Mowat, after years of trying in vain to force the owner, scrap dealer Tracy Dodds, to do it.