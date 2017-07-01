

CTV Atlantic





Canada’s 150th Birthday brought many celebrations throughout Nova Scotia on Saturday.

There were 53 new Canadian’s sworn in at Pier 21 for the annual tradition this year.

"It was such a great day today, and especially for the 150th Canada Day to be on the same day. I am really blessed and honoured," says Rami Ayash, a new Canadian.

Families came from across the country to see their loved ones get their citizenship in Halifax.

“"My son Alex flew in from Vancouver and my son Lindsay flew in from Winnipeg as a surprise, and they truly surprised me," says Anne Boyd.

The new Canadians come from 21 different countries, and were cheered on by more than 400 spectators.

"We had hundreds more than usual; this place was full to capacity and overflowing which was an amazing thing for Canada 150. It was a great start to the day," says Marie Chapman, the CEO for the Canadian Museum of Immigration.

While people are celebrating, they have not forgotten about Canada’s indigenous community.

"We have a proud history of immigration in our country and much of our country has been built on immigration, but all of it has been built on the foundation of indigenous people,” says Member of Parliament, Andy Fillmore.

Two teepees stood erect on the Halifax Common to help remind people that the country’s history extends beyond confederation.

"You have to think of Canada as a whole, not just from the 150 but what it is and what it was. It's important to have these things and not just forget them and erase them," says Doaa Mudaiheg.

In Sydney, the Canada Day parade turned into an annual water fight between firefighters and children.

"Every year we head down here on July 1st and soak the firemen, and get soaked in turn," says Ian MacDonald.

In Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia, the community celebrated it’s history as a 25 year-old time capsule was opened, revealing notes and letters from 1992.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April