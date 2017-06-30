

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are still investigating the cause of a fatal three-vehicle collision that happened Friday morningin Howie Centre, N.S.

Police say the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. A 90-year-old woman from Big Pond, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 63-year-old driver of a Toyota Yaris was transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospitalwith serious injuries.

None of the occupants of the other vehicles were injured.

The highway was closed for most of the day Friday as RCMP investigated.