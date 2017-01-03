

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia students headed back to class for the New Year on Tuesday with their teachers still working to rule.

On Tuesday, an official with the province confirmed both the Department of Education and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union are working with a conciliator to set dates to resume talks.

The last time the two sides met was mid-December.

“We are hopeful that the relationship is one right now that we will sit down and we will be open, both side will be open, to discuss all the issues,” said Liette Doucet, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Provincial Education Minister Karen Casey declined an interview on Tuesday.

Work-to-rule came into effect in the first week of December. Since then, teachers have only been fulfilling the minimum requirements of their contract.

Many high school students will write exams later this month. There is concern their marks will reflect the lack of additional help.

“Studying for exams is hard on our own and without the extra help in school you can't do the same work and it is just a struggle,” said Grade 10 student Danielle Palmer.

Hope Salmonson wants to give students a voice in a dispute. The Grade 12 student is organizing a rally in support of the teachers for Wednesday in Dartmouth.

“Teacher issues are student issues through and through,” she said. “Everything that has an adverse effect on a teacher has an adverse effect on a student, and vice-versa.”

With school staff wishing students the best in the New Year, it seems part of that sentiment might be required around the conciliation table.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.