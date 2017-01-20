

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government have reached a tentative contract agreement.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the union said the agreement means the work-to-rule job action will be “suspended and phased out beginning January 23.”

"We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students and families,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the statement. “We thank you and appreciate the patience and support we’ve received.”

The details of the tentative agreement have not been released.

Doucet says both the union and the government have worked “day and night over the last week to come to this new tentative agreement."

Members of the union will vote on the tentative agreement, but the dates have not yet been specified.