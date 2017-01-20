Featured
NSTU, provincial government reach tentative agreement
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 4:32PM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 7:07PM AST
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the provincial government have reached a tentative contract agreement.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the union said the agreement means the work-to-rule job action will be “suspended and phased out beginning January 23.”
"We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students and families,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the statement. “We thank you and appreciate the patience and support we’ve received.”
The details of the tentative agreement have not been released.
Doucet says both the union and the government have worked “day and night over the last week to come to this new tentative agreement."
Members of the union will vote on the tentative agreement, but the dates have not yet been specified.
Education Minister Karen Casey addresses a news conference in Halifax on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. All Nova Scotia public schools will reopen on Tuesday and government plans to introduce legislation to end their contract dispute with teachers has been put on hold. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
