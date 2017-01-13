

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police will not be laying charges against a nurse who the Nova Scotia Health Authority says broke policy in the way she handled a patient with autism and sensory distress.

Matthew Meisner lives with autism and severe sensory distress.

His mother is disappointed after getting word that police will not be laying charges following allegations of abuse at the Nova Scotia Hospital.

“I find the explanations fairly weak,” says Tracey Meisner.

A preliminary government report released in October states witnesses say that Meisner’s bathroom was locked to prevent him from banging the toilet seat and waking other patients, that there was feces on the floor and all over him.

The report outlines witness accounts that a staff person who was in charge at that time, stated:

“That little f----”, and “I wonder if his s--- is retarded”, within earshot of Meisner.

Witnesses also say the patient was restrained in a “time-out” chair for 2 hours.

The report states that breaks policy as use of the restraint chair should not exceed an hour without a physician’s order.

“It seems like the protection of persons in care people did a better job investigating than the police did,” says Tracey Meisner.

The department of health and wellness confirms its final report on this matter is now complete and being shared internally. A spokesperson says it will be provided to the health authority and the family next week.

The College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia is also investigating and has restricted the nurse’s license, such that she cannot provide in-person care to patients.

Still, Halifax Police say there isn’t enough evidence to lay charges.

“Abuse is not a criminal code charge, that we would have to look at if the evidence met the criteria of, in this case, assault, and it did not meet the criteria for assault under the criminal code,” says Dianne Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police.

“It is with disbelief, outrage, and shock we learn that the horrific tactics used against Matthew Meisner at Emerald Hall, Nova Scotia Hospital did not resolve with criminal charges being laid,” said Brenda Hardiman of Advocating Parents of Nova Scotia in a statement released Friday.

“I feel like it’s wrong,” says Tracey Meisner.

Meisner’s mother is now awaiting the government’s final report, hoping policies and procedures will be changed as a result of what her son experienced.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell.