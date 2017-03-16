Featured
Ocean technology facility on Halifax harbour gets $4.5 million investment
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:29PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A project that will transform a section of Halifax's waterfront into an ocean research and development facility has received a multimillion-dollar investment.
Irving Shipbuilding announced today it will contribute $4.52 million to the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship, in Dartmouth, as part an obligation under the National Shipbuilding Strategy that requires the company to re-invest a portion of its contract revenues.
In September, Ottawa committed about $7 million and the province about $12.5 million towards the project, which is transforming a former Canadian Coast Guard site into marine facilities with two deep-water piers.
Institute for Ocean Research Enterprise CEO Jim Hanlon says the 3.2 hectare site with a five hectare water lot will be shared with small, medium and large private sector businesses.
He says centre, referred to by the acronym COVE, will foster ocean technology start-ups and help existing ones grow, serving as a centre for local and global ocean technology companies, post-secondary institutions and researchers.
Hanlon says they put out a call for prospective tenants last week and there has been much interest in COVE, which is slated to open next year.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man's 1991 murder added to Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program
- Ocean technology facility on Halifax harbour gets $4.5 million investment
- Don Dunphy injury claims treated fairly by N.L. workers' compensation: ombudsman
- Teen facing assault charges after man stabbed in Halifax
- N.S. couple banned from owning animals after 17 cats seized from home