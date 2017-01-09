Featured
Off-duty N.S. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 2:40PM AST
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped in Kings County on Christmas Eve.
The RCMP says an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 in Auburn, N.S. on Dec. 24, 2016. The driver was an off-duty RCMP officer.
Cpl. Scott MacMillan was charged on Jan. 4 with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer.
He is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 14.
MacMillan has been an RCMP officer for 26 years and is a member of the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.
Police say he is currently on administrative leave and an internal investigation is being conducted.
