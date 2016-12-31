

CTV Atlantic





Events kicking off Canada’s 150th birthday will be happening coast-to-coast Saturday night, including in Halifax, Moncton, Charlottetown and Fredericton.

Officers’ Square in Fredericton was quiet throughout the day on New Year’s Eve, but that will soon change.

“To kick off Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, so everything is in Officers' Square. We have a sound check … our headline for tonight Joel Plaskett is on stage,” said Stacey Russell of Fredericton Tourism.

A variety of venues in the capital's downtown will be hosting activities all evening.

“It's something for everyone,” Russell said. “It’s for the full community. We really hope everyone can come out and enjoys it.”

The annual New Year’s celebration in Halifax's Grand Parade Square will have a patriotic feel, too.

“The first 2,000 people who hit Grand Parade will be receiving some free giveaways,” said Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the City of Halifax. “We're very excited to be bringing some national acts to our region for this New Year’s Eve event including the Strumbellas, Ria Mae and Rennie Smith.

In Charlottetown, the official Canada 150 event will be held on Great George Street. In Moncton, the event will happen at Riverfront Park.

Planning for Canada's 150th birthday has been underway for several years. Federal funding to the tune of more than $210 million will be spent on Canada 150 events and projects around the country.

The City of Fredericton received about $100,000 from Ottawa to make Saturday night’s event possible.

Expect more of these celebrations in the year to come.

“It’s something you'll continue to see as Canada Day unfolds,” Russell said. “We've got some really big announcements coming up for Canada Day.”

All to celebrate a big year ahead for Canada.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.