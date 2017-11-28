

Nearly five years after ground was broken on Halifax’s new convention centre, a date has finally been set for its official opening.

The Halifax Convention Centre will open its doors on Dec. 15, with its first client event – the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships – set for Jan. 20.

The facility will host a welcome week with a series of community events, including public tours, from Jan. 12-24.

There are 90 events booked at the convention centre in 2018. The events are expected to bring in an estimated 75,000 delegates and more than $50 million to the province.

The convention centre is part of the Nova Centre – a development project that includes a hotel, financial towers, public plaza, retail space, and parking.

The convention centre is the largest integrated development project in Nova Scotia’s history, with three levels of government sharing the funding, totaling $169.2 million.