While the tutor jets are more than 50 years old, military crews say age wasn’t a factor in Saturday’s incident, where a Snowbird caught on fire during the Atlantic Canada International Air Show at CFB Greenwood, N.S.

Snowbird Fly Canadair C-114 tutor jets were produced between the years 1963-1966 and officials say they’re regularly inspected.

"These airplanes are magnificently maintained, our technicians are some of the best in the world and I have 100 per cent confidence in flying them safely every day,” said Cpt. Blake McNaughton.

No one from the nine-plane aerobatic team was injured when Snowbird 5 braked to land and caught on fire around its nose wheel.

Airshow staff urged anyone with video footage of the fire to come forward to help with the investigation of the blaze’s cause, Saturday.

Spectator, Jeremy Hall, who captured video of the scene as firefighters extinguished the fire, says he initially didn’t think there was anything wrong until the announcer came on and said there was a fire.

"I saw flames and saw the pilot get out but I didn't know what happened and it took a long time for the firefighters to come,” Hall said.

The airshow's executive director, Colin Stephenson said emergency crews recognized the problem, acted immediately and spectators were never in danger.

"The industry over North America has a tremendous safety record of over 60 years without a fan being killed by an aircraft related incident, so we're proud of that and everyone acted the way they should- people who want to help aren't helping, we have professionals to do that,” said Stephenson.

The cause of the small fire is still being investigated, but the Snowbirds had a spare plane to proceed with Sunday’s airshow performance.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.