Officials are expressing concern for the amount of impaired drivers charged during the last weekend of November in the region.

A vehicle was reported to be weaving on the Westmorland Street Bridge in Fredericton on Saturday morning. The vehicle had two flat tires and damage to the front end. Police say the vehicle hit a concreate wall a couple of times and the driver will face impaired driving charges.

“It’s dangerous, and it's illegal and you're gonna get busted and your life will change if you get caught, much less the damage you could do to someone else’s life,” says Fredericton Mayor, Mike O’Brien.

Police in Halifax say 75 people in the city were charged with impaired driving in the month of October alone and 55 of them were behind the wheel when they were caught. Officers say two were believed to be impaired by drugs, and 18 others had their driving priveldges taken away temporarily after it was determined they were under the influence of alcohol.

The president of the local M.A.D.D. chapter in Fredericton, Danielle Cole says she’s shocked by the latest tallies.

“It’s very disheartening especially with all the new legislation that has come into play November 1, and to see the magnitude of it is very disheartening,” says Cole.

New rules in New Brunswick mean a driver with a blood alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.08 could have their vehicle impounded for up to a week if a driver is found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

“They’ll lose their vehicle for 30 days or 60 days on a second offense,” says Cst. Patrick Small of the Fredericton police.

O’Brien says penalties in the province are stricter now because impaired driving puts others at risk.

“You will lose your job probably where you're working, and you'll probably affect potential workforce down the road,” he says. “The other part is that you could take someone’s life.”

He also adds that he thinks younger generations seem to be a lot better than older ones when it comes to responsibly planning ahead.

“It gets to be the point where you’re so intoxicated or impaired you're not able to make the correct judgement,” says Cole.

A $95 per-month alcohol ignition interlock is now mandatory for anybody convicted of D.U.I. in the province as well.

