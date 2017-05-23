

CTV Atlantic





Residents living in Fall River, N.S. are questioning the quality of their drinking water after an oil spill last week.

The spill happened at a home on Laura Court Thursday evening when hundreds of litres of furnace oil leaked out of a freshly filled tank.

Halifax Water sent crews to prevent the spill from reaching a treatment plant at Lake Fletcher.

"Anybody who's drawing water from the lake should be aware of that and look for a sheen or smell of oil, then they may have an issue with their drinking supply,” says James Campbell of Halifax Water.

Most homes in the area rely on well water, and some residents say they're not getting answers.

"What happens if mywell is contaminated or my land? It's right there. It's not very far at all, and you can smell it,” says homeowner Celest Daly.

The environment department says the spill has been isolated and remediation work is underway, but water and soil tests are also ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.