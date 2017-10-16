

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Goffs, N.S., Monday night.

Halifax District RCMP say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. between exits 5 and 6 of Highway 102.

Police say the Ford Explorer was travelling inbound when it veered off the road.

The 55-year-old man from Lucasville, N.S., was found dead at the scene.

An accident reconstructionist is at the scene to determine the cause. Traffic has been backed up for several hours and Exit 5A inbound is closed to traffic until further notice.