One dead after crash of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102
A man has died following a crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 102 Monday night.
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 10:01PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 10:34PM ADT
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Goffs, N.S., Monday night.
Halifax District RCMP say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. between exits 5 and 6 of Highway 102.
Police say the Ford Explorer was travelling inbound when it veered off the road.
The 55-year-old man from Lucasville, N.S., was found dead at the scene.
An accident reconstructionist is at the scene to determine the cause. Traffic has been backed up for several hours and Exit 5A inbound is closed to traffic until further notice.