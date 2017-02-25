

CTV Atlantic





One person is dead after a fire ripped through the home in Napan, N.B., early Saturday morning.

Richibucto RCMP say the blaze happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Weldfield Collette Road.

Police say an unidentified body was located inside the building.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identity.

Police did not say whether they believe the fire was suspicious.