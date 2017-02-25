Featured
One dead after house fire in eastern N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:16PM AST
One person is dead after a fire ripped through the home in Napan, N.B., early Saturday morning.
Richibucto RCMP say the blaze happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Weldfield Collette Road.
Police say an unidentified body was located inside the building.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identity.
Police did not say whether they believe the fire was suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Parts of N.S. and N.L. could see localized flooding: Environment Canada
- TSB investigating Toronto airport incident involving Air Canada plane from Halifax
- One dead after house fire in eastern N.B.
- Police seek man who fled police, dragged officer 50 feet in Pictou County
- Six men face charges after RCMP foil alleged Cape Breton cocaine conspiracy
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10