A woman has died and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Dartmouth Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

The surrounding building is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police continue their investigation.