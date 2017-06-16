

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Dartmouth Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

The surrounding building is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police continue their investigation.

Very heavy police presence right now near Southdale School in Dartmouth after apparent stabbing incident in the area. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bxlQOGLfZb — Leo Carter (@LeoCarterCTV) June 16, 2017

Woman tells us she saw man lying on the ground and bleeding. Says police were here moments later. Everyone being pushed back now. — Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 16, 2017

Prince Arthur completely behind police tape. Neighbours tell us the activity started around 730. pic.twitter.com/yqDQLvbBNy — Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 16, 2017