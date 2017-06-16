Featured
One dead, another in life-threatening condition following incident in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police tape off an area of Dartmouth following a stabbing on Friday, June 16, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 8:51PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 9:46PM ADT
A woman has died and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Dartmouth Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe this was a random act.
The surrounding building is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police continue their investigation.
Very heavy police presence right now near Southdale School in Dartmouth after apparent stabbing incident in the area. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bxlQOGLfZb— Leo Carter (@LeoCarterCTV) June 16, 2017
Woman tells us she saw man lying on the ground and bleeding. Says police were here moments later. Everyone being pushed back now.— Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 16, 2017
Prince Arthur completely behind police tape. Neighbours tell us the activity started around 730. pic.twitter.com/yqDQLvbBNy— Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 16, 2017
Unconfirmed reports from numerous people on the scene say woman's body was found inside apartment. No confimarion from police at this point— Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 17, 2017
