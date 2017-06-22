

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash in Hants County that left one man dead, two people injured and another man fleeing the scene early Thursday morning.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. along Bog Road in Mount Desmon, N.S. – about 10 minutes outside Windsor.

Police say a 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two female passengers, a 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene before RCMP arrived. He was later arrested without incident around 9 a.m.

Bog Road remains closed as officers investigate the cause of the crash. Mounties say they expect to lay charges, but have not yet said what they will be.