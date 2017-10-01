

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing driving charges following an accident in Chester, N.S., that left two men injured.

RCMP responded to the call of a crash involving a car and a parked SUV on Central Street at 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers say two men were taken to hospital and one man, 18, from Chester Basin, was later airlifted to the QE11 hospital in Halifax due to the seriousness of his injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Chester who was driving the car was arrested.

He is facing two charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Nov. 15.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.