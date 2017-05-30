Featured
One man suffers smoke inhalation as house fires displace families in N.S., N.B.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10:12AM ADT
Separate house fires have displaced several people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The Canadian Red Cross says six adults were forced out of their apartment building in downtown Sydney, N.S., late Monday, after a fire broke out in one unit and sent smoke throughout several apartments.
Also in Nova Scotia, a family of five was displaced by a fire that damaged their bungalow in Murray Siding, near Truro.
The couple and three children, aged 11 to 17, were not home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a passing driver.
In New Brunswick, a man was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in Riverview on Monday.
The Red Cross is helping with emergency lodging, food and clothing for a woman and two young children.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. party leaders make push in provincial campaign's final hours
- One man suffers smoke inhalation as house fires displace families in N.S., N.B.
- ‘She has a long way to go’: Family of N.S. woman struck by vehicle speaks to her recovery
- Man facing charges in alleged hit and run that killed Cape Breton man
- Liberals hold onto lead as N.S. election campaign nears the finish line: poll