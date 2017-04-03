Featured
One person dead, two children rescued after fire in Hants County
One person is dead after a fire at a garage in South Rawdon, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 12:09PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 3:41PM ADT
One person has died following a fire at a garage in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.
RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police and fire crews were called to the scene in South Rawdon around 9:12 a.m. Monday.
“When we arrived there the fire in the garage was fully engulfed,” said Clarke. “The fire was within a detached garage. In an adjacent home, two children were rescued from the home.”
The children escaped the home without injury, but one person was found dead.
Police have not released any information about the victim.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Note: The RCMP initially reported that three children had been rescued from the home. They later said that two children had been rescued, not three.
