Featured
One woman charged, suspicious fire deemed arson in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 12:37PM ADT
A 40-year-old woman is facing the charge of arson after a suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday evening.
Police responded to the 500 block of Pleasant St., to assist fire crews at 5:50 p.m.
Officers say they located information on the possible suspect and the woman from Dartmouth was taken into custody at 6:20 p.m.
Police say there is significant damage to the building, but no one was injured in the blaze.
The woman is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10