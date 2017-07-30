

CTV Atlantic





A 40-year-old woman is facing the charge of arson after a suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 500 block of Pleasant St., to assist fire crews at 5:50 p.m.

Officers say they located information on the possible suspect and the woman from Dartmouth was taken into custody at 6:20 p.m.

Police say there is significant damage to the building, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.