A 47-year-old Ottawa man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested by Codiac RCMP.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Sgt. Louis Robichaud said the warrant was issued for Michael Phillip Vitello after he allegedly breached three court ordered conditions.

Police say he now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

Police say he was supposed to appear at Moncton provincial court on Dec. 11th, but will now be sent to Ontario to face the charges.