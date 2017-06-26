

CTV Atlantic





A man and a woman from Ontario are facing charges in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts across Nova Scotia.

Members of the Lunenburg District RCMP and Bridgewater Police Service arrested 37-year-old Cory Lee Oickle and 27-year-old Taylor Erin Burgess in Bridgewater on Thursday.

The RCMP allege Oickle and Burgess, both from Windsor, Ont., have been stealing vehicles and items from unlocked vehicles.

Police say the duo is suspected in thefts in Liverpool, New Germany, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Chester, Tantallon, Guysborough, Stellarton, and Antigonish, and is allegedly linked to vehicle thefts in Windsor, Ont.

At the time of their arrest, Oickle and Burgess had been driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander SUV, which police say had been stolen from Guysborough.

Oickle has been charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of uttering threats, one count of assault, and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Burgess has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of assault, and one count of breach of recognizance.

Oickle and Burgess have been remanded into custody. They are due back in Bridgewater provincial court on Wednesday.

Police say some matters remain under investigation and further charges are pending.