

CTV Atlantic





An Ontario man is due in court next month after he allegedly sexually assaulted an employee at a Dartmouth hotel.

Halifax Regional Police say the 26-year-old Mississauga man was staying at the hotel Monday evening when he requested that an item be delivered to his room just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say a male hotel employee in his 20s delivered the item and the man asked him to put it in his room. As the employee was leaving the room, police say the suspect touched him over his clothing in a sexual manner.

The man reported the incident to another hotel employee, who called police.

Police arrested the suspect at a hotel on Pratt & Whitney Drive in Enfield, N.S. around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 18 to answer to a charge of sexual assault.