

CTV Atlantic





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old Kartel Pye of Dartmouth, who is wanted for human trafficking alleged to have occurred in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded to a report on Friday of a man who allegedly had violently assaulted a woman.

Police say they believe the suspect, Kartel Pye, was at one point involved in trafficking the victim.

“It is alleged that the suspect profited from the victim’s acts, and that he exercised control over all aspects of her life,” Peel police said in a statement.

In addition to the trafficking charges, Pye is also wanted for forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, as well as seven other charges.

Pye is described as a 5’6”, 141 pound black man with a medium build and brown eyes.

Police say Pye has no fixed address, but say he is known to travel between the Greater Toronto Area and his hometown of Dartmouth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.