With universities back in session this week and tens of thousands of students returning to Halifax, police have reactivated their yearly campaign to reduce rowdiness on campus.

Operation Fall-Back, which is now in its 13th year, results in an increased police in Halifax’s south-end for the month of September. Halifax Regional Police hope it will help prevent problems they have faced in the past.

Local residents say while they appreciate student life, the noise at the beginning of September can just be too much.

“Maybe (students) just aren't aware, maybe they just don't know,” says local resident Arianne Pollet-Brannen. “We should just put a sign on the front door, ‘Family Home with Jobs in the Morning.’"

Operation Fall-Back was prompted by complaints about property damage, noisy parties and public intoxication, most often in areas where neighbourhoods share space with the city's universities.

“We call it ‘September Mayhem’ because it's an onslaught of activity. It's like a hive,” says associate professor of management Binod Sundararajan.“What the presence of patrols helps with is safety. There is always the safety concern.”

Students themselves say there is a need for programs like Operation Fall-Back.

“One thing they told us right away when we came into this school was run us through fines and explain how you can't be out in public intoxicated,” says one student.

“It's good they do that as long as they aren't overbearing,” says another student. “What do you expect? It's university.”

Police will still patrol the areas near campus at peak times on specific dates throughout the year.

Dalhousie will cover the policing costs, while the police department pays for the gas for the cruisers.

Operation Fall-Back ends in October.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.