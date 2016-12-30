

CTV Atlantic





After more than three decades in its building, the Greater Moncton SPCA says it could be time to move to a different location.

Staff say the shelter is falling apart, and they need to find a solution, or a new home, fast.

“Going to a new building would be much more feasible, and the expense of doing a major renovation here would be no more than putting Band-Aids on a bigger problem,” said Greater Moncton SPCA executive director Dave Rogers.

A shifting structure, water bubbling through the floor, and lack of insulation and space highlight needs that aren't being met.

“If the building here continues to deteriorate at the existing rate, within about five to 10 years we will not able to house animals here,” Rogers said.

The building is already seeing serious renovations year after year. In 2015, half of the leaky roof was replaced and the other half will likely have to be redone before 2018.

Inside, space grows cramped with a growing population of cats and smaller animals. This past year, the SPCA has seen two incidents of large groups of animals being dropped off in one day, pushing capacity to the max.

“All these animals come in and they're sitting in crates, waiting for a space to come free. It's a lot of work,” said animal attendant Mindy Gladstone.

The building currently does not meet modern codes set by the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies. It was grandfathered in when stricter guidelines were set.

A new building could cost upwards of $4 million.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.