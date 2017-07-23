

The Oromocto First Nation brought people together for a celebration of traditional dance, drumming and culture in New Brunswick over the weekend.

For the first time in 30 years the community extended the one day event to an entire weekend.

“The goal of our powwow is to not only bring our community together but people from other communities and their surrounding area so they can learn a little bit about our culture and our people,” says powwow co-ordinator Allan Sabattis Atwin. “So that we can start to develop positive relationships with the greater community.”

The Oromocto First Nation hosted a one day powwow last year for the first time in 30 years.

The community of about 700 people and a committee of 12 people have been working over the last year to grow the powwow.

Chief Shelley Sabbattis of the Oromocto First Nation says last year was such a huge success that organizers decided to dedicate three days to this year’s event.

“This year we went out of our way to kind bring in all the extra things that we could think of to our pow wow,” says Chief Sabattis. “Our students have been working on dance for the whole school year and it was really exciting to see their new regalia.”

In addition to the celebrations, this year's powwow included a community tribute.

“We have a table here that honours all of our loved ones that have passed on and everybody in the community brought a picture of their family member or family members who've passed on and it’s a way of having them here in spirit to celebrate with us,” says Atwin.

There are a number of powwows still to happen around the Maritime region this summer including Metepenagiag First Nation’s event next weekend.

“We welcome everyone to come and partake in all the celebrations that they can learn about our culture and we can learn about them,” Atwin says.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.