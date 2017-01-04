

CTV Atlantic





The Oromocto First Nation is mourning the death of a 27-year-old man who had previously been recognized as a national hero.

Nicholas Lannigan died on Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Oromocto First Nation Chief Shelly Sabatitis is a first cousin to Lannigan. She says the community has been shaken by the death.

“The community has come together, because Nick was a big part of our community and he was the first one to be at events,” said Chief Sabatitis. “We're returning the favour to Nick and we’ve all come together and built a sacred fire for him.”

In 2007, Lannigan was one of four teenagers who tried to rescue a disabled man from a burning building in Oromocto. The man later died from his injuries.

He was awarded the Governor General's Medal of Bravery.

Lannigan spoke about the incident with CTV News back in 2007.

“He was just lying there and I was in shock,” he said. “I didn't know if he was alive or dead, but I just grabbed him, pulled him out and called 911.”

A sacred fire is burning in the community in honour of Lannigan, which will continue during his funeral on Saturday.

The RCMP say Lannigan was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.