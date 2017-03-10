Featured
Ottawa hopes $325-million fund will spur growth in fisheries, seafood sector
Fishing boats are shown off the coast of Nova Scotia from in this 2012 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 11:53AM AST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 11:54AM AST
HALIFAX -- The federal government has announced a new $325-million fund for Atlantic Canada's fish and seafood sector.
Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the establishment of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund today in Halifax.
LeBlanc says the initiative is intended to drive innovation and growth in the sector.
He says Ottawa will work with the Atlantic provinces to set the priorities for the new fund.
Details of the new program are to be released in the coming months.
