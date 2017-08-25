

CTV Atlantic





Data obtained by CTV News through New Brunswick’s Right to Information legislation shows hundreds of cases of violence and threats against teaching staff.

CTV News requested all instances of violence or threats of violence against teachers and other school staff at all New Brunswick schools between January 2015 and December of last year.

Among Anglophone school districts, the West, which includes Fredericton to Edmundson, saw the most at 598. The Eastern district, which includes Moncton, saw 253. There were 62 in the North and 108 in Anglophone South, which includes Saint John.

For the Francophone school boards, the South recorded 15, Northwest 23 and Northeast 20.

In all, 1,079 violent situations were recorded over those two years. Some school districts sent CTV News all reports of violence, even including the ones not filed with WorkSafe New Brunswick.Others only sent the WorkSafe reports.

CTV News reached out to all seven school districts for a comment on the matter. The only one who responded to our request was Francophone South School District, who said that all incidents are reported to the school's principal and are dealt with according to the severity of the case.

"We do not have any intentions of changing a process that works for us, however if a better way of going through the process should come to our attention we would certainly be open to looking at it," Francophone South School District said in a statement.

Theresa McAllister, president of CUPE 2745 Educational Support Staff, says she knows some educational assistants who wear Kevlar to school, which is a high-strength material used in body armour.

“I was bitten, slapped, head-butted, had feces spread on me, things like that. It differed,” says McAllister.

An educational assistant for over 20 years, McAllister says she had some wonderful students, but some made her fear for her safety.

“At the beginning I was told to shake it off, go back to work, you didn't want to tarnish the school's image,” says McAllister.

McAllister left the classroom to work for CUPE. She says while conditions are better, there's more that needs to be done.

“There's some lax in the reporting system because some people are easily intimidated and they don't fill out the reports, so you'll get a variation of some that are very vigilant and some that will not for fear of reprimand,” says McAllister.

The Department of Education did not grant CTV News an on camera interview, but said it strongly encourages all staff to come forward with concerns.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.