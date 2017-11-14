

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- The government of Prince Edward Island is committing to new initiatives in an effort to get immigrants to stay in Canada's smallest province and boost the population.

The commitment is included in today's speech from the throne, opening the fall session of the Island legislature.

In the speech, read by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, the Liberal government says in the coming year it will take steps to encourage more immigrants to stay, and for more young Islanders to pursue opportunities on P.E.I.

The population of the Island topped 152,000 this year, and the government has set the goal of reaching 160,000 by 2022.

The speech, which provides a broad outline of the government's intentions over the next year, includes promises of a new broadband Internet system from one end of the province to the other, a carbon mitigation strategy and a report on poverty reduction.

It says a recreational cannabis plan will come in the spring, and government will fund services such as light housekeeping or snow removal to help seniors stay in their own homes longer.