A hockey player and his father are facing assault charges after they allegedly attacked a referee during a hockey game in Pownal, P.E.I.

The RCMP allege the incident happened Sunday during a Midget AA finals minor hockey game at the Pownal Sports Centre.

The referee sustained minor injuries.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Charlottetown man and a 41-year-old Morell man in connection with the alleged incident. Police say they are father and son.

Each man has been charged with one count of assault. They were released from custody and are due to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on April 26.