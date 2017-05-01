Featured
P.E.I. man, 24, dies after motorcycle leaves Route 1
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 10:27AM ADT
A 24-year-old man has died after his motorcycle left the road in Stratford, P.E.I.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 1 just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling north on Route 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.
The New Haven man died as a result of his injuries.
A section of Route 1 was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene. It has since reopened.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil drops writ for May 30 election
- P.E.I. man, 24, dies after motorcycle leaves Route 1
- Police seek two suspects after man assaulted in Dartmouth
- Cape Breton West Islanders win midget triple-A national championship
- Halifax police investigating after body found along Bedford shoreline
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10