

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old man has died after his motorcycle left the road in Stratford, P.E.I.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 1 just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling north on Route 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.

The New Haven man died as a result of his injuries.

A section of Route 1 was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene. It has since reopened.