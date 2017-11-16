Featured
P.E.I. man charged with Internet child exploitation
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 1:24PM AST
A 61-year-old Mount Pleasant, P.E.I., man has been charged in connection with an Internet child exploitation investigation.
Police conducted a search of the man’s home on Wednesday, where electronic devices were seized.
The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested at the home and later released on conditions.
The man is expected to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.