

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man has died after his ATV crashed in Prince Edward Island’s Queens County.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Fredericton Station Road and Kinkora Road.

Police say the man was travelling across the intersection when he struck the ditch on the other side.

The Long Creek, P.E.I. man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say he was found by a friend who went looking for him when he failed to arrive at his destination.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the collision.