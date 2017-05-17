

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a man has been killed in a collision in Christopher Cross, P.E.I.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene on Route 14 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a West Prince, P.E.I. man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of Route 14, between Hogan Road and Broderick Road, was closed to traffic for roughly three hours while police investigated.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation, but alcohol is not suspected.