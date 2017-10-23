

CTV Atlantic





One man has died and two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Dundas, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene at the corner of Route 4 and Cumberland Road at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 45-year-old Stratford-area man, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 53-year-old man from the Stratford area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from the New Perth area, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She was released from hospital Monday morning.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation, but it appears speed may have been a contributing factor.