The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Prince Edward Island man accused of defrauding and stealing from a specialty tool store in Moncton.

An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 16 for 48-year-old David Robert MacDonald, who is facing charges of theft and fraud.

Police say MacDonald is accused of defrauding Action Fasteners of a significant amount of money between November 2016 and May 2017, while he was an employee. He is also accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of tools from the store.

Police are asking anyone that may have conducted a business transaction with MacDonald and believes they may be a victim of fraud or theft to contact Codiac RCMP.

They are also asking anyone with information on MacDonald’s whereabouts to contact them.