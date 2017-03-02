

CTV Atlantic





RCMP arrested an 18-year-old man Wednesday after a report of someone threatening students near East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall.

Just before 2:00 p.m., Queens District RCMP say three students were approached by an adult male while walking on Kingston Road near the school.

Police say an altercation occurred between the students and the man, which ended with the man allegedly threatening the students and producing what was believed to be a handgun.

Officers located the man's vehicle on Route #1 in Cornwall.

After what police call a 'high risk vehicle stop,’ they took two men into custody. Two pellet handguns and a pellet rifle were found in the vehicle.

An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested and released with strict conditions, and will appear in court later this month to answer to charges of uttering threats and various gun-related charges.