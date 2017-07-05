

CTV Atlantic





A member of the East Prince RCMP is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call in Wilmot Valley, P.E.I.

Police say the RCMP officer responded to a call on Route 107, Blue Shank Road, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and activated his emergency lights.

As he exited his vehicle, police say the officer spotted a vehicle driving toward him. The vehicle then struck the officer, sending him into the ditch.

He was taken to the Prince County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

A section of Blue Shank Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated the collision. It reopened around 10 p.m.