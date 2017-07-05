Featured
P.E.I. RCMP officer struck by vehicle while responding to call
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 11:15AM ADT
A member of the East Prince RCMP is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call in Wilmot Valley, P.E.I.
Police say the RCMP officer responded to a call on Route 107, Blue Shank Road, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and activated his emergency lights.
As he exited his vehicle, police say the officer spotted a vehicle driving toward him. The vehicle then struck the officer, sending him into the ditch.
He was taken to the Prince County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.
A section of Blue Shank Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated the collision. It reopened around 10 p.m.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cape Breton man dies after vehicle leaves road, hits tree
- Foul play not suspected in death of woman at Moncton motel
- Report calls for better ER response times after dying N.S. man languished for hours
- Woman charged with assault in Dartmouth road-rage incident
- P.E.I. RCMP officer struck by vehicle while responding to call