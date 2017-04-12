

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is releasing new details about its investigation into the death of ‘Baby Albion,’ two years after the infant’s body was found outside a church on Prince Edward Island.

Police are now confirming the infant was a full-term baby boy. His body was found wrapped in a towel near the Birch Hill Free Church Scotland in Mount Albion, P.E.I. on April 12, 2015.

Police say they have been using a “variety of investigative processes” to determine who the baby’s parents are, including exploring kinship DNA.

"The RCMP has been working diligently to determine what happened to Baby Albion and who his family is," said RCMP Const. Shannon Hodder.

"The people of Mount Albion have come together to honour this little boy and put him to rest. I know those people want answers as much as we do.”

The Birch Hill Free Church Scotland, with the assistance of the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home and Heritage Memorial, provided a funeral, burial, and headstone for the baby. People from all across P.E.I. gathered at the church for the funeral on May 30, 2015.

Police are again releasing the image of an embroidered green frog, which was on the towel Baby Albion was wrapped in, in the hopes of uncovering more information about the case.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about Baby Albion to contact them or Crime Stoppers.