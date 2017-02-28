

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island is reporting an outbreak of whooping cough.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island's chief public health officer, says there are currently 10 cases in the province.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, fever and gradually worsening cough that often ends with a "whooping" sound that can cause the infected person to vomit.

Morrison says whooping cough is easily spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing and close contact.

She says getting immunized is the best way to avoid getting infected.

Whooping cough is of particular concern for newborns as they can become extremely ill and develop serious complications.

Individuals exhibiting symptoms of whooping cough are encouraged to contact their doctor.