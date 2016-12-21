

CTV Atlantic





A 57-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Bloomfield, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency responders responded to the crash on Route 2 after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Prince County Hospital. Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A Nail Pond, P.E.I. woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.