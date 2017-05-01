Featured
P.E.I. woman faces drug, alcohol charges after truck crash in Nova Scotia
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 7:24PM ADT
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- A P.E.I. woman is facing drug- and drunk driving-related charges after a tractor-trailer went off a highway on Nova Scotia's south shore early Monday.
The RCMP say the 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene after a collision on Highway 103 near Bridgewater around 12:20 a.m.
Police say she was taken to an RCMP detachment, where her blood-alcohol level was allegedly found to be twice the legal limit.
The Mounties say a Cardigan, P.E.I., woman is facing charges including care and control while impaired, and possession of marijuana.
She is to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on June 14.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. NDP pledges $120 million over four years for more doctors, clinics
- Halifax mother praises employees after grocery store delivery
- High water levels expected along St. John River all week after days of rain
- Large garbage clean-up underway following popular Pollett River Run event
- Victim’s girlfriend testifies at high profile murder trial