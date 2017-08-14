Featured
P.E.I. woman killed, five others injured in head-on collision
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 10:35AM ADT
A 56-year-old woman has died following a head-on collision in Scotchfort, P.E.I.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 2 around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a Mount Stewart woman died after her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Five people in the other vehicle were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.