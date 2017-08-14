

CTV Atlantic





A 56-year-old woman has died following a head-on collision in Scotchfort, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 2 around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a Mount Stewart woman died after her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Five people in the other vehicle were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.